Dubuque Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole items from the Fas Mart on two separate occasions. The two thefts occurred on February 11 and 12 in the early morning hours.

If you have information please submit it online at http://www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD or by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117. Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.