Dubuque police arrest suspect in Grandview assault

The Dubuque Police Department arrested a man they say assaulted a woman while she was running on South Grandview Avenue on Sunday.

According to a press release, on Sunday, July 29 around 7 p.m., 22 year old Greg Langel approached the victim near Randall Place and tried to start a conversation.

Langel asked the victim for her phone number and then grabbed her arm when she refused to tell him, police say. The woman was able to pull her arm away and kick Langel when he tried to grab her again.

Lieutenant Joe Messerich said investigators relied on traffic camera footage to find the suspect.

In the footage, they were able to see the victim running as well as a suspicious vehicle in the area, which was registered to Langel.

Messerich said, "traffic cameras were the key piece and our investigators recognizing the activity that the vehicle was and drawing their attention to it and then following up with the suspect really made the case."

In a police interview, Langel made "limited admissions" about the incident.

Police charged Langel with simple assault.