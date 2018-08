The Dubuque Police Department is asking for help identifying to people who were allegedly involved in a burglary.

Authorities say the burglary happened to construction trailers that were on the west end of Dubuque around July 10.

Police say the suspects may be associated with a white, quad cab Chevy Silverado with a "headache" rack.

If you have any information you can submit it at http://www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD