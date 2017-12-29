Dubuque police asking for help identifying two people who stole over $17,000 worth of cell phones

The Dubuque Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who stole over $17,000 worth of cell phones.

The police said over 20 cell phones were taken from Next Generation Wireless on the Northwest Arterial during the theft caused by fraud.

Earlier this week, a woman came into the store and set up a business account using a legitimate company name and address.

Police say it was later discovered that they didn't coincide, as the address was in Peosta and the company was in Illinois.

Before the discovery was made the people in the pictures above came into the store, as previously agreed during the initial account set-up.

The two people in the photos took over 20 cell phones for what was assumed to be for company employees.

Police say the suspects paid sales tax on the phones and were allowed to take them.

You may provide identification information by any of the following methods:

-Call the Dubuque Police Department's main office, 563-589-4410

-Call Dubuque's Emergency Communications Center (police dispatch), 563-589-4415

-Call Dubuque & Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers, 563-588-0714 or toll-free at 800-747-0117

-Submit it on the Dubuque Police Department ID4PD website.