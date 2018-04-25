Dubuque police hoping to identify two wanted in connection with theft at Walmart

The Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers are asking the public for their help in identifying two people wanted in connection with theft.

Officials say the two are wanted after they allegedly stole items from the Walmart on Dodge Street in Dubuque. The two suspects entered the Walmart around 7 p.m. on Friday, April 13. The two may be associated with a maroon Chevy Cruze.

If you have information you're encouraged to submit a tip online. You can submit a tip by clicking this link. Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.