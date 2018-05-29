Dubuque police investigating after burned American flags are found

After a weekend when people were honoring those who fought for our nation, police in Iowa are looking for suspects who vandalized a symbol of that country.

Police say a pair of American flags flying in Dubuque were lit on fire.

Neighbors say it happened early Sunday morning, they say this sort of vandalism hurts. But is especially painful on Memorial Day weekend.

"If they wanted to express their opinions, that's fine," Dina Hall said. "But to do it in a neighborhood where people really like having the flags up like this on a weekend that memorializes the veterans who gave their life for our country, it just didn't seem right."

Police say they don't have any leads on a suspect, but they are investigating the incident.