Update: Dubuque police identify man involved in jogger incident

The Dubuque Police Department says they've identified the male that was involved with the incident.

A Dubuque fire station sits at the corner of Bradley St. and South Grandview Ave. in Dubuque. Police say a woman was attacked while on a jog in this area. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

They say they will be releasing more information soon regarding the incident.



_________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Dubuque Police Department is investigating a report of an attack on a jogger.

According to Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, the attack happened between 6:58 p.m. and 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. Jensen said a woman was jogging on South Grandview when a man started jogging next to her. Jensen said the man tried to abduct the woman, but she was able to get away.

According to the victim's Facebook post, the man began to run next to her, asking her weird questions and then gave her flowers. According to the post, the victim asked the man what he wanted when he then tried to grab her and take her away. The woman said she was able to kick and punch him and run away. The post was once public, but is now a private post.

Jensen describes the suspect as a white male in his 20s with wavy, brown hair. The attack happened near the fire station at the intersection of S. Grandview Ave. and Bradley St.

The victim called dispatch and notified the department of the incident on Sunday, Jensen explained. A report was filed Monday morning.

Neighbor Kelly Singletary said her friend and neighbor contacted her Sunday and explained how her nanny was attacked while on a run. "They explained to me what happened and it was just like, 'wow,'" Singletary said.

The women and the victim went to another neighbor's house to see if they happened to have security cameras, which they did not. Singletary said they only checked the one house because it was near the area in which the man began to follow the victim.

Singletary said she believes the victim looked scared when she recalled the incident. "Looked to me like she was upset. You know she was scared and she was visibly shaken."

She never would expect something like this would happen in her neighborhood, which she describes as very safe.

"It’s a great neighborhood and a great place to live," Singletary said.

Jensen realizes these situations can create fear in the neighborhood and beyond, which he why he says officers vet reports before they go public with the information, like on Facebook. The Dubuque Police Department's Facebook page has a post about the incident, asking people for tips.

"The post that we put out was not put out until we had information that we knew that we could back," Jensen said.

He asks people to always call the police if something happens to them. "They should report it to us and report it to us right away," he said.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with information to call (563) 589-4415.