Dubuque police investigating stabbing

Dubuque police are investigating a stabbing involving a man, but say the victim is making their investigation difficult.

Officers responded to the emergency room at Finley Hospital just after 3:30 Monday afternoon. Police say 30-year-old Eric Tillis of Dubuque had arrived there with multiple stab wounds, but non appeared to be life threatening.

Officers have not found a crime scene, and say Tillis is not being cooperative.

Police believe the stabbing is the result of a fight between two parties, and that this is not random.

If you know anything about this incident, police ask you call them at (563) 589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117. If the information leads to an arrest, the caller is eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money.