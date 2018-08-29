Dubuque police identify man who offered ride to middle school students

The Dubuque Police Department identified a man who offered a ride to two Jefferson Middle School students and said he was a Jefferson staff member.

Police say a man approached two Jefferson Middle School students on Monday, August 27 and offered them a ride. They consider the incident suspicious. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

According to Dubuque Police Department Lieutenant Joe Messerich, the two students were walking to school when a man driving a grey or silver van offered them a ride. The man told the kids he was a school staff member.

The kids left the area and told their parents. They say the man was bald and wore square glasses.

The Dubuque Community School District sent an email to parents district-wide on Tuesday to alert them of the situation. The email stated no Jefferson staff member matched the man's description. The email stated, "the interaction with the driver is considered suspicious."

Messerich said police reviewed traffic camera and private security footage and identified the vehicle and the man on Wednesday. He said this is still an ongoing investigation.

According to Messerich, the beginning of the school year is a good time for parents to review walking routes and safety measures with their kids.

"It's important that we walk the routes with our kids and point out areas that they can go if they're confronted by somebody and they're made to feel uncomfortable, whether that be a gas station, a doctor's office, any place that's open that they can run to to ask for help and seek some safety," Messerich explained.

The district also reminds students to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to school officials or the police.