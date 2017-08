Police have released photos of a man they are calling a 'person of interest' in a recent assault case.

The man in the photo is seen wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a ball cap on his head, backward.

Police say he may have been involved in an assault at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2017 on Main St.

If you recognize this man, call Dubuque police.at 563-589-4410 or Dubuque & Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers, 563-588-0714 or toll-free at 800-747-0117