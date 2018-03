Police in Dubuque are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they believe stole merchandise from a Hy-Vee in Dubuque.

On Saturday, March 17, the man allegedly stole items at the Hy-Vee located at 3500 Dodge Street around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit it through the City of Dubuque's website.

