Dubuque police use city's 1,000 traffic, surveillance cameras to aid investigations

Dubuque police say traffic cameras played a huge role in finding murder suspect Garry James, accused of killing Michelle Kinney.

Lieutenant Joe Messerich said cameras allowed cops to see James and Kinney enter her 1373 Iowa Street apartment on Saturday, July 21 around 7:45 p.m. Then the cameras caught James leaving the apartment alone about 45 minutes later, and they were able to track his movements all the way to Next Phase bar on Central Avenue.

Messerich said, "we were able to continue watching the victim’s residence to make sure no one else was coming and going so in this case, as in many others, the traffic cameras really played a big role."

The cameras are helpful in other situations as well. Messerich said, "everything from burglaries to you know traffic accidents determining who’s at fault, things like that."

City of Dubuque Civil Engineer Dave Ness said citizens have even reviewed footage when involved in a car accident. "It’s really helping out the insurance companies and the citizens when they get in an accident," he said.

The city first started installing cameras at intersections in 2001, according to Ness. He said back then they used them to track traffic flow, stationary cars and to improve traffic light timing.

Seventeen years later, the city has 1,000 traffic or surveillance cameras.

"It just keeps growing and just about every department has some stake in the cameras," Ness said.

The footage can be viewed at City Hall or three locations inside the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center: the patrol division, dispatch and the investigative division.

With all of the cameras, some people might say it feels like someone is always watching. However, Messerich said officers aren't monitoring the cameras in real-time.

"Our staffing wouldn’t allow us to sit and just watch cameras 24/7, so we can’t use them like that," he explained. "We still need to be out in the streets patrolling obviously." He said the footage is kept for 30 days before it is deleted.

Ness explained other cities will use cameras that can pan, tilt and zoom to capture action, but the city of Dubuque only buys fixed cameras.

"A pan, tilt, zoom kind of camera you could look or see things you maybe shouldn’t be looking at," he said. "So the fixed cameras are another way to preempt anything like that from occurring.”

The city spends about $2,500 per camera, which includes the camera, installation and cabling. With 1,000 cameras installed, the city has about $2.5 million invested, with plans to add about 100 more in the next year.

Ness said areas targeted for cameras are near the intersections of Rhomberg and Shiras Avenue and 32nd and Locust, as well as on Asbury Street near Asbury Plaza.

Messerich believes the department will continue to rely on street cameras to aid investigations.

He said, "all that camera footage when we put it together can usually give us some pretty good leads on our cases."