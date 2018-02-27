Dubuque teen charged as an adult after beating girl in video

A teen who was recorded assaulting another in Dubuque near 5th Street and Delhi Street has been charged with a felony.

Legend Moore, 16, of Dubuque, has been charged as an adult with Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury after an incident at 2:43 p.m. on February 21 that left a victim with a broken nose.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene to a report of an assault, a 15-year-old was bleeding from the nose, had swelling to her right ear, and contusions to the right side of her face, her left palm, and left hand.

The victim said she got off the city bus at University and Grandview with a group of friends that included Moore.

After turning onto Forrest Lane from Delhi, Moore began punching the victim in the head and face. After being knocked to the ground, the victim said Moore continued to strike the victim in the head and face.

The victim was taken to Finley Hospital by Dubuque Fire after authorities arrived.

Authorities later spoke with Moore at their home. Moore said the victim was "picking" on her for the past few weeks and pushed her from behind as they got off the bus.

Once they were on Forrest Lane, Moore said she retaliated and started punching the victim, knocking her to the ground.

On February 22, authorities obtained a cell phone recording of the assault from a probation officer.

In the approximately minute long video, Moore was seen hitting the victim approximately 18 times.

The victim was later diagnosed with a broken nose and had surgery on February 23.

Moore was arrested and bail has been set at $20,000.