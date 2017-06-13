Dubuque teen dies two days after graduating from high school

It's been just over a week since David Cress lost his daughter Allison. The 18-year fought bone cancer for the past nine months. But he says through it all she only ever looked forward.

“You have to keep going,” Cress said. “You can't stop. Keep enjoying yourself. That's what she did.”

Less than two weeks ago Allison Cress accepted her high school diploma in front of family, friends and classmates.

“It ended up being a really awesome day,” her father said of the June 3 graduation. “She was tired when it was all said and done that Saturday, but yeah she, she had a good day.”

It is an accomplishment Cress had a hard time describing, but says the best word is amazing.

“The week before was when we ran out of options basically,” Cress said.

In September, the 18-year-old found out she had bone cancer. But she did not let that stop her from living her life.

“Even though she's facing extremely uncertain future or possibly no future, you know, and yet she still finished,” Cress said. “She fought til the end.”

The Dubuque teen spent the school year in and out of the children's hospital in Iowa City. All the time she focused on school, and the thing she was most passionate about.

“She loves to draw,” Cress said. “She's a very good artist.”

With the help of a tutor, Allison's last report card read one B and the rest A’s. But her father says there is so much more he is proud of.

“She was working on a comic and also working on a book, so she was pretty creative.”

Cress says his daughter never looked back, even when she got the news her trial drug had failed.

“She continued to draw, she continued to write and work on her comics that she was working on, and, you know, she played video games.”

Cress says it is difficult knowing more people will not get the chance to enjoy his daughter's abundant creativity.

“I think she had the talent to potentially do something big and she won't get to do that now.”

But he hopes Allison’s story of strength and determination inspires others to never give up.

“Hopefully other people can do that. Don’t let it, don't let the cancer beat you. It took her life, but didn't take her spirit.”

Allison Cress died on June 5, 2017. She was born in Davenport but moved to Dubuque when she was in elementary school. She lived with siblings, mother and step-father in Dubuque. Her father and step-mother reside in Davenport.