Dubuque to address noise from stadiums again, prior to start of Fall season

The Dubuque City Council will consider changing its noise ordinance- which could lead to police showing up at stadiums saying: "keep it down."

Many of the stadiums in Dubuque have been around for decades, but some argue the issue of noise is about quality of life.

Some members of the city council and law enforcement want to get some sort of resolution on the books before the start of next season.

During a game in 2017 at Chalmers Field on the University of Dubuque campus, the Dubuque Police Department received a call- someone was complaining the noise was too loud.

Dubuque Police Department Chief Mark Dalsing recalled that moment, and originally brought it to the attention of the City Council in Dubuque in November 2017.

"[We received] a little bit of a clash," Chief Dalsing said. "So it caused us to go to the notepad and try to come up with an ordinance that would be beneficial for everybody."

But discussion last November was tabled- councilmembers at the time agreed to wait until schools and nearby communities were able to discuss it together.

"You'd like to tell them: 'well what did you expect moving next to a stadium?'" Chief Dalsing said. "But you also have to respect the fact that they want peace and quiet in their neighborhood."

At the next meeting Monday evening, the city council will again discuss changing the noise ordinance- eliminating loud noises from sporting events after 10 p.m. on school nights (Sunday through Thursday), and midnight on weekends (Friday and Saturday).

A new revision states practices do not qualify. Many of the city council members said in 2017 the issue was not necessarily focused on cheering, but more recorded music and PA systems. The revised ordinance would allow police to show up at practices for any high school or college team and tell them to lower the volume or shut it down.

"If it gets to the point that it's too loud for a neighbor and they call, we will respond," Chief Dalsing said.

Things have changed on the Dubuque City Council since the last Fall season- two different city council members were in their final month. Those seats have been filled with two new faces, and that could bring a new perspective.

"I think it goes too far for me," said Dubuque City Councilmember Brett Shaw. "We have music playing for the softball practice behind us (during his interview with TV9). To me, it's a piece of Americana."

Shaw, along with Chief Dalsing realize this discussion stems from one specific instance- not a consistent problem.

"If we have not had any police reports, complaints associated with practices, I don't see a pressing reason why we would add it to the prohibited list," Shaw said.

Council members in the past have argued the issue of noise is a quality of life issue- and Chief Dalsing said these written details will help remove the gray area of what is allowed at stadiums, and what is not.

Chief Dalsing said the Dubuque Police Department will respond based on the scenario, not necessarily using technology to determine what levels are "too loud."

"There's nothing associated with noise filters or decibel levels or anything of that nature," Chief Dalsing said. "There is no magic number- it's when it becomes annoying to somebody else."

Chief Dalsing said it could be done on a case-by-case basis. For example, if a game goes into overtime past the determined curfew, they will have to explain to the complainant the noise will not last much longer.

"If a game goes into overtime and it's 10:05, we're not going to go up and shut off the lights and unplug the PA system," Chief Dalsing said. "We're going to let it finish. If somebody wants to call and complain, we're going to have to have that conversation: "it's sudden death, it'll be over in a few minutes. Please bare with it."'

Shaw agreed, saying: "In the off change that a game goes into overtime and it exceeds that 10 p.m. or that midnight mark, let it play."