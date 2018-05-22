Dubuque traffic stop leads to standoff, arrests

Today at 2:50 p.m., Dubuque Police stopped a vehicle at 25th & Washington Street for an equipment violation. A passenger, Robert L. Dettbarn of Dyersville, exited the vehicle armed with a handgun. He refused to drop the gun & fled the area on foot with officers following. Several roads were closed and Fulton Elementary School was placed on lockdown.

In the 2500 block of White Street, he stopped in a residential driveway and a standoff ensued. DPD Negotiators responded to the scene and Dettbarn was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Obstruction of Emergency Communication, & an out-of-county warrant for Probation Violation. Additional charges are pending.

The driver of the vehicle, Nicole L. White of Lancaster, WI, was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated.

A 2nd passenger, Michael S. Sheckles of Dubuque, was charged with Interference With Official Acts after he refused to follow officer’s commands at the scene of the traffic stop.