Dubuque woman accused of taking over $48,000 from elderly aunt

A Dubuque woman has been accused of stealing over $40,000 from her elderly aunt.

Between November 2016 and April 2018, 53-year-old Kathryn Billmeyer allegedly used her aunt's bank account for over $48,000 in charges.

Court documents say Billmeyer used the funds to purchase a variety of items including food, merchandise, gas, and online services like Spotify and the Playstation Network.

Documents allege she also used funds to pay money to renew her nursing license.

During the time Billmeyer was using the card, she also wasn't paying money to Stonehill Franciscan Services, where her aunt was living.

In March, Billmeyer was notified that there was an outstanding bill worth $27,000 due to Stonehill. In April, Billmeyer wrote a $2,000 check to Stonehill, but the check was returned because of insufficient funds.

At that point, documents say Stonehill contacted the Department of Human Services to begin the 30-Day Notice for Termination of Care.

Then, on May 11, a Stonehill employee contacted authorities to notify them Billmeyer paid the nearly $34,000 bill in full.

Documents say after checking bank records for Billmeyer's aunt, authorities found Billmeyer cashed two live insurance checks, one in 2016 and one in 2017. The checks cashed totaled over $100,000.

After authorities reached out to Billmeyer, she admitted she used the credit card and money because she said it was 'easier' and convenient.

Billmeyer also admitted to letting other family members use the card, as there were multiple gas and food charges on the card daily.

Billmeyer also told authorities she wrote the check believing she had the money but claimed the money was in the savings, not checking account in April.

An investigation found the balance of the savings and checking accounts would not have had enough money in either account since February 2018 to pay the $2,000 check she had written in April.

Billmeyer has been charged with Dependent Adult Abuse - Exploitation Over $100 and 2nd Degree Theft.