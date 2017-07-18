Dubuque woman again found competent to face murder charges

UPDATE: A Dubuque woman accused of killing her former husband has again been found competent to stand trial.

On Monday a judge set a trial starting date of Nov. 28 for Dolores Flynn, who prosecutors say used a baseball bat to fatally beat 72-year-old Gary Breckenridge in January 2016.

She was found incompetent in April 2016 and then competent in December that year. This past April she was ruled incompetent and again sent for treatment.

ORIGINAL 1/11/16 (KWQC) — A Dubuque woman is arrested on murder charges in the death of her ex-husband.

On January 4th Dubuque Police responded to the 2900 block of Jackson Street to a report of a disturbance. When officers entered the home they found 72 year old Gary E. Breckenridge deceased. No one was at the home when officers responded.

The Medical Examiner was contacted and responded to the scene. During a preliminary examination, the Medical Examiner determined there was a suspicious injury to the back of Breckenridge's head. The State Medical Examiner later confirmed the injury was caused by blunt force trauma consistent with being hit by a baseball bat.

Officers located Breckenridge's ex-wife and cohabitant, Dolores Flynn, 62, inside a laundromat on Jackson Street shortly after the disturbance. Officers say she declined to answer the Medical Examiner's questions about Breckenridge's medical history without an attorney present.

According to police, the following day, January 5th, Flynn told a family member she hit Breckenridge multiple times with a bat that she later hid in a ditch culvert near the home. Investigators were directed to the location and recovered the bat believed to have been used by Flynn. Surveillance and traffic cameras in the area appear to show Flynn walking to and from the location where the bat was found.

Around 3:00 pm today, (Monday) Flynn was arrested on a warrant for Second Degree Murder. If convicted, she could face up to 50 years in prison. She is being held in the Dubuque County Jail on $500,000.00 bond.