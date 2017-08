This year's State Fair Queen hails from Dubuque County. The fair board named Jacqueline Ehrlich Queen on Saturday.

KCRG

She beat out more than 100 other contestants to take home the grand prize. Jacqueline won the title of Dubuque County Fair Queen earlier this year.

Saturday's win earned her a total of $8,000 scholarships from the Governor's Office and the State Fair on top of a few other prizes.