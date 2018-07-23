VIDEO: Duck boat brought back to surface of Missouri lake after deadly accident

The salvage operation to raise the sunken duck boat from the bottom of a southern Missouri lake is now complete, but the investigation is far from over. The U.S. Coast Guard began the retrieval operation around 9 a.m. Monday.

Divers swam down to the duck boat and connected it to a crane, which lifted the vessel to the surface.

The boat capsized Thursday evening in Table Rock Lake near the tourist town of Branson after a thunderstorm created near-hurricane strength winds. The boat was submerged in 80-feet of water.

The recovered vessel will be taken to a secure facility where it will be transferred to the National Transportation Safety Board for further investigation into what caused duck boat to sink.

"Everything on the bottom was photographed by the divers and they conducted a survey on the bottom to assess its condition on the bottom. So, we know that condition and that condition will be a part of the investigation. I'm personally unaware if they had to move anything to attach the brace," said Capt. Scott Stoermer with the U. S. Coast Guard.

There were 31 people on board when it went down; 17 people died.

"The focus, as we have discussed before, one of the focus of the investigation is to determine whether or not the operation and this particular voyage was conducted in the accordance of the operational guidance and the operational manual for Ride the Ducks and it will be up to the investigation to ascertain that," Stoermer added.

Nine of the boat's passengers who died belonged to the same Indiana family. Other victims were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

