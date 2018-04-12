Due to extensive damage from recent hurricanes, officials are retiring four storm names

Say goodbye to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate.

Due to extensive damage caused by the hurricanes, the World Meteorological Organization has officially retired all four storm names.

Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive, otherwise, names are reused on a six-year cycle.

The committee selected the replacement names of Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel respectively.

Those names will first appear in the 2023 list of storm names.