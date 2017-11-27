Dueling acting directors at consumer agency

12:25 p.m.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau kicked off the day with dueling acting directors.

Amid conflict over the leadership of the agency, both people claiming to be in charge reached out to staffers Monday. That's according to people close to the agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Leandra English, who was elevated to interim director of the bureau last week by its outgoing director, sent staff an email offering Thanksgiving wishes.

President Donald Trump's choice for the job — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney — then emailed staff to tell them to "disregard" any instructions from English. He also offered donuts.

English has filed suit, contending that federal law puts her in charge. The White House has maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director.

—by Catherine Lucey

3:08 a.m.

The government official President Donald Trump wants to pass over as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking a federal court to block the president's appointment.

Leandra English was elevated to interim director of the bureau by its outgoing director. She filed suit Sunday night against Trump and his choice, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney. She contends that federal law puts her in charge, but White House officials disagree.

English was chief of staff to bureau director Richard Cordray when he named her deputy director before he resigned Friday. Cordray was appointed by President Barack Obama and has been long criticized by congressional Republicans as overzealous.

Mulvaney has called the agency a "joke" and is expected to dismantle much of what the bureau has done.