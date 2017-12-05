Dueling wedding cake protests outside Supreme Court

9:05 a.m.

Protesters for both sides in the dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple are rallying outside the Supreme Court.

Supporters of Colorado baker Jack Phillips were chanting, "We got Jack's back." People in support of the gay couple who were refused a cake countered with chants saying, "Love wins."

It's a colorful scene on the sidewalk in front of the court on a gray morning, shortly before the lawyers present argument to the justices in one of the year's most anticipated cases.

2:10 a.m.

The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Tuesday's clash at the high court pits baker Jack Phillips' First Amendment claims of artistic freedom against the anti-discrimination arguments of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and two men Phillips turned away in 2012.

The commission ruled that Phillips violated the state's anti-discrimination law when he refused to make a wedding cake for Charlie Craig and David Mullins.

The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

The Trump administration is supporting Phillips in his argument that he can't be forced to create a cake that violates his religious beliefs.