Dunkin' Donuts to offer free samples of cold brew coffee Friday

Dunkin' Donuts is making it easier, or at least, cheaper to get your Friday caffeine fix.

The restaurant is hosting what it calls a "tasting event" for its cold brew coffee. Participating locations will be giving away 3.5-ounce samples of the icy cup of joe from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Dunkin' Donuts says the 12-hour steeping process gives the drink a sweet flavor that's reminiscent of dark chocolate.

If that's not quite your cup of tea or coffee, the chain is also still offering its Girl Scout cookie flavored coffees.

The Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter cookie flavors will be available through May.