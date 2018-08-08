Durant Fire Department save cat from house fire on International Cat Day

The Durant Fire Department came to the aid of two lucky cats on Wednesday evening: International Cat Day.

Firefighters responded to a minor house fire in Durant's city limits. The department says it was able to contain the fire in the kitchen quickly.

While there, firefighters found one cat collapsed in the living room.

From there, they carried it outside and began to resuscitate the animal.

The department says they used new equipment, an air pack specifically designed for animals donated to the crews from Invisible Fence.

Thanks to proper training on the device, Durant Fire tells TV-6 the cat came to and was delivered back to the family.

The department also found a second cat in a bedroom was doing fine.

Prior to answering the house call, the department was gearing up for its annual firefighter festival, a fundraiser for the department.

It will take place this Friday and Saturday at Jaycee Park in Durant. There will be carnival rides, live music from North of 40 (Friday) & Lynn Allen Band (Saturday), Texas Hold 'Em tournament, Prize Walk, Kids Games, Live Pro Wrestling, Talent Show, and more festivities.



