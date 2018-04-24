Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson welcomes daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian

A baby girl. That's what the Rock's been cooking.

Pro-wrestler turned movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram his girlfriend Lauren Hashian delivered a baby girl.

Tiana Gia Johnson is the second child the couple have together. Their other daughter, Jasmine Lia, was born in 2015. And Johnson has yet another daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

And if you think that's too much estrogen for the action hero, think again.

The "Rampage" star posted a picture of himself holding a little Tiana on his Instagram with a gushing caption.

He proclaimed his love for all the women in his life. "The Rock" also says watching your child being born gives him life-changing respect and admiration for women.