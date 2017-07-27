Dyersville boy and his cow go viral after inspirational showing

One eastern Iowa boy and his 4-H steer have a connection creating a ripple effect of inspiration nationwide.

Meet J.D. He's not an animal most would consider a pet and according to Alec's dad, he's just your typical steer.

"When I have him he is just a normal steer. He acts moody, stubborn, and bull headed," said Chad Gotto.

That is until J.D. sees Alec.

"As soon as you hook him to Alec, it is like a switch gets flipped in the steer and a totally different animal."

A kinder and more gentle J.D. emerges. Alec says his name is short for John Deere. The big guy lets Alec lead him around the family farm and into the show ring.

The photo that captured the connection between the two is going viral after a standing ovation for Alec and J.D. during the National Junior Angus Show in Des Moines.

It's a moment Alec's mom won't forget.

"Well, when you are in tears, yes! But I am always in tears when he shows. I get goosebumps. It is exciting, nerve racking," said Carrie Gotto.

Showing cattle is a family tradition the Gotto's didn't think they would get to share with their oldest son.

"Alec has transverse myelitis. It is a swelling of the spinal cord. . . Just a fluke," said Chad.

"He was only 8 months old when it happened," added Carrie.

"Went from a perfectly normal baby boy to not being able to move in a matter of hours," continued Chad.

But when Alec turned eight, Chad built a metal rod to attach to Alec's wheelchair, creating the opportunity for this special bond.

Alec and J.D.'s picture has been shared thousands of times with many Facebook comments thanking Alec and his family for inspiring them.



