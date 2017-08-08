E. Moline: Gas leak at 12th Street and 20th Ave.

UPDATE: Mid American Energy tells us a third party contractor hit a gas line while working in the area of 2423 12th St. on Tuesday, August 8.

MidAmerican crews were notified around 1:11 p.m. and responded to the scene to shut down and repair the leak.

The East Moline Fire Department evacuated three or four homes as a precaution.

ORIGINAL: Fire crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 12th St. and 20th Ave. in East Moline

