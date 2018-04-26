E. Moline police search for car that sped through school zone

Police are looking for the driver of a red Toyota Corolla that drove at a high rate of speed through a school zone and fled from an officer.

It happened on April 25th, 2018, an officer monitoring the school zone near 30th Avenue and 7th Street just before 3 p.m. An officer monitoring traffic in the school zone observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

The speed limit through a school zone is 20 mph for the safety of children. Police are seeking help from the public in finding the vehicle and identifying the driver.

If you recognize the car involved in the incident you can call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1547, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest you will receive a cash reward.