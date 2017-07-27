EF-0 Tornado Near DeWitt Wednesday Evening

After receiving video evidence and a survey conducted by the National Weather Service it has been determined an EF0 tornado touched down 2 miles SSW of DeWitt in Clinton County. It was determined that winds of 65mph were responsible for damaging a few trees and swing set. The small twister sporadically touched down from 6:06PM to 6:10PM, was 25 yards wide, on the ground for 4 minutes and traveled east for 1.25 miles.