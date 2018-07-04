EM Firecracker Run attracts 3,000+ participants

Even though it was hotter than a firecracker, thousands still turned out Wednesday morning for the 2018 Firecracker Run.

With humidity driving the heat index into the upper 80s by 7:30 a.m., more than 3,000 people turned out to take part in events including 5K and 10K races.

Austin O’Brien is the male winner in the 5K with a time of 15:37, and Jen Paul had the best female time at 19:27.

Spencer Smith had the top male 10K time at 33:54, and Nancy Foxen was the fastest female at 40:02.