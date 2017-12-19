EMPA alert activated for missing Oak Park girl

An endangered missing person advisory alert has been activated after a 6-year-old girl was taken without permission or legal authority during a visitation with her mother.

6-year-old Zoe Stegmeyer had a court-appointed visitation with her mother, 41-year-old Wendy Jarvis on Saturday, Dec. 16 when Jarvis eluded the court-appointed monitor. Jarvis then fled with Stegmeyer.

Officers are attempted to locate Stegmeyer and Jarvis, who are listed as missing/endangered.

Stegmeyer is described as 6-year-old female, approximately 3-foot-4-inches and 45 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, pink gloves, black shirt with a heart on the front, black leggings with black boots.

Jarvis is described as 41-year-female, approximately 5-foot-2-inches and 144 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a quarter length gray peacoat and a green sweatshirt.

If you know the whereabouts of Stegmeyer or Jarvis, you are urged to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 708-386-3800.