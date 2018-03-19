EPA finds chemical contamination after sampling plot of land in Bettendorf

After finding signs of chemicals on a plot of land in Bettendorf, the EPA is now making sure contamination has not spread to nearby properties.

"We are working with some neighboring properties to take soil, gas sampling, so essentially air samples from underneath the basements of some of the nearby properties," said Todd Davis, the Site Assessment Manager with the EPA Region 7.

The EPA says it was contacted by an attorney representing the property owners in 2014. It then determined additional sampling was needed on the site, an approximately 18-acre lot of land located south of Tanglefoot Lane.

In 2016, the EPA did soil, water, and sediment sampling and was able to confirm that chemicals were found on the site, such as elevated levels of PCBs. The site was formerly used for waste disposal in the 1950's and 1960's.

The site is agricultural, but is surrounded by homes and other development. Right now, the EPA is doing additional sampling at about 40 nearby properties, like water sampling.

"We're looking to see if there's any contamination reaching the ground water that might be impacting nearby private wells," said Davis.

The EPA says that based on data that has been collected as of right now, there is no indication that contamination has spread.

"We're trying to confirm the contamination has not left the site and is not affecting nearby properties or homes," said Davis.

Davis says more sampling may be done depending on the results. He says the goal of the investigation is to see if there is any possible risk to public health and the environment.

"And then once the assessment is complete, EPA will have the data necessary to determine what, if any, cleanup or removal action is necessary," said Davis.