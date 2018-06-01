EPA grant supports Iowa's efforts to improve water quality

The EPA Gulf of Mexico Program provided a $1 million grant to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to support the efforts to reduce nutrient loss and improve water quality in the state.

The grant funds will be used to support the construction of 20 saturated buffers, 10 bioreactors, four targeted wetlands, three drainage water recycling systems and two drainage water management systems in the Des Moines River Basin.

These practices are estimated to benefit 2,800 acres, reducing nitrogen loading by 33-52 percent on average based on values in the Nutrient Reduction Strategy’s science assessment.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said the grant is a great example of leveraging state funding for water quality and bringing in significant federal and private dollars to help get more practices on the ground.

