EPA releases offsite results for Tanglefoot Lane Site in Bettendorf

To evaluate any potential risk of exposure to the community from the Tanglefoot Lane Site in Bettendorf, Iowa, The EPA conducted a series of off-site air and groundwater samplings in early 2018.

The March 19 sampling event indicated that contamination at the Tanglefoot Lane Site is not currently impacting the nearby community through groundwater or air pathways.

The Tanglefoot Site itself consists of 18 acres formerly leased for use as a waste disposal site where materials were transported to, stored, and disposed of between the 1950s to the 1960s. Sampling on-site has confirmed elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls and volatile organic compounds in the soil, elevated levels of metals and VOCs in the groundwater, and elevated levels of VOCs in soil gas at the site.

The EPA is evaluating the need and potential avenues for addressing residual contamination at the former landfill area which was part of onsite testing.