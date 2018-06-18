EPA stops controversial water rule

After nearly four years of uncertainty, the controversial Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule has been stopped.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt says, "In keeping with the president's promise, we have stopped the 2015 WOTUS rule."

The Waters of the U.S. rule was introduced in 2014, receiving pushback from Iowa farm groups who claim unclear definitions would have put 97 percent of Iowa under federal jurisdiction.

Pruitt adds, "A much more reasonable WOTUS rule will be sent to the office of management and budget."