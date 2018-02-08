Eagles fans receive one free beer during Eagles Parade in Pennsylvania

Now that the Super Bowl champions are back in their hometown and Eagles fans are flocking to Philadelphia to congratulate their team.

The city is holding a victory parade today that begins at 11 a.m. Eastern time. A big bonus for some in attendance, everyone 21 years of age and older will get a free Bud Light at any bar or restaurant along the parade route.

The free beer deal comes from a bet made by Eagles' player Lane Johnson. Last August, when the Eagles were a 50-to-1 long shot to win the championship, Johnson promised ESPN if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he would give free beers to everybody.

Bud Light's marketing staff saw Johnson's comments and said they'd pick up the tab if the Eagles won it all.