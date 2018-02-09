Early Morning Updated Snowfall Forecast

The heavy snow axis stayed north of our area overnight, but is not entering the QCA. 1"-2" of snow will quickly pile up on area roadways leading to a slick Friday morning commute. Heavier amounts of snow will be focused more towards Chicago today. For this reason the QC has a winter weather advisory while areas to the north still have a winter storm warning.

The snow will wrap up by 9AM for most of our area and then attention turns to tonight when another round of snow is likely. This second round will bring 1"-3" to areas along and south of I-80.