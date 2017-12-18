Early morning fire destroys Des Moines Plaza Lanes

Iowa fire crews battled a massive fire at a bowling alley that has been around for 60 years.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after five a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Flames quickly spread throughout the building, causing the roof the cave in. Most of the fire was out by eight a.m., but smoke continued to billow from the structure. Crews remained on the scene until it was completely out.

"It's devastating. What will be will be and we plan on rebuilding and it will be twice as nice as it was before. It will be brand new, but ya we will rebuild," insisted Plaza Lanes owner Randy Thompson.

Fire officials say the bowling alley is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.