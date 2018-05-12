Early morning thief steals medications from small town Illinois pharmacy

Henry County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Apha Pharmacy in the 200 block of S. 1st Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Medications were taken but police would not say how much or what was taken. A surveillance photo shows a person holding a large bag full of pill bottles.

The pharmacy did get a surveillance photo of the suspect, but no other information is available.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspect or who saw anything suspicious in that area at that time is encouraged to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (309) 937-3911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 227-2324 or (309) 937-2324.