Early voting for Iowa primary begins Monday

Early voting starts Monday, May 7 for Iowa’s primary election on June 5.

Democrats have six candidates in the primary in high-profile races, like governor. Current Governor Kim Reynolds is running unopposed for her party.

The Iowa legislature reduced the number of early voting days by 11 — from 40 down to 29. That could have an impact on primary turnout.

Counties across the QCA are encouraging voters to use absentee ballots if they can’t make it to their polling place.

Voters have until June 4th to mail their ballots.