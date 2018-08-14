East Dubuque Police seeks assistance regarding home burglary

The East Dubuque Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a residential burglary that occurred on August 7th, 2018, between the hours of 8am and 7pm.

Initial investigation has revealed that a white vehicle was seen parked at the burglarized residence. A large safe containing US currency and firearms was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117, or the East Dubuque Police Department at 815-747-3913. Persons providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.