East Dubuque man dies in Dubuque motorcycle accident

One man is dead after a single vehicle motorcycle accident Tuesday evening, August 22. First responders were called to the intersection of North Cascade Road and Waters Forest Drive around 5:18 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say a motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Keith L. Kunde of East Dubuque, Ill. was traveling westbound on North Cascade at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate a curve and went into the ditch.

Kunde was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dubuque County Medical examiner.

North Cascade Road was closed near the accident for around two hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.