East Dubuque man hospitalized after losing control of vehicle and striking utility pole

An East Dubuque man has been hospitalized after losing control of his vehicle and striking a utility pole in Jo Daviess County.

On Sunday, June 17, just after 7 p.m., 74-year-old Terry L. Loso was traveling north on Rt. 35 North when he failed to negotiate a turn onto Rt. 5. Police say he then struck a utility pole and was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque for his injuries. He is being charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The accident remains under investigation.