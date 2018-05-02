East Dubuque man pled guilty to sexual abuse

An East Dubuque man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of sex abuse.

On April 26, 2018, Marco R. Hansen of East Dubuque, Illinois pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to the charge of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, which is a Class 2 Felony. As a result of his plea of guilty, Mr. Hansen was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Upon his release, Mr. Hansen will be on Mandatory Supervised Release for two years.

Two other criminal counts were dismissed as part of his plea agreement, according to court documents.