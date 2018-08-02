Freedom Run supports military families

You'll see the military out in full force in downtown East Moline Thursday evening. 25 military vehicles will be on the sidelines and participants will be handed dog tags from active duty service members at the finish line.

The Freedom Run offers a ground pounder, 1-mile run and 5K and Double-Time Loop (5.8 miles). Race Director Joe Moreno says profits from the race go to organizations that help military families.

"It's two local chapters of organizations the USO and the AUSA or Association of US Army and those two organizations supplement and support military families in need. So we're honored to provide that resource to them," said Moreno.

The Ground Pounder obstacle course starts at 5:45, 1 mile at 6 p.m. and the 5K starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2nd. You can still register on-site before the race.