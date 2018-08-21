East Moline Police looks for two men who failed to register an address

The East Moline Police Department is looking for two men who have failed to register an address with the police department as required by law.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Addidas M. Williams, 29, and Carey L. Crowder, 48, both of East Moline, IL.

Williams was charged with Failure to Register as a Violent Offender Against Youth in accordance with the provisions of the Violent Offender Against Youth Act.

Crowder was charged with Failure to Report a Change of Address of a Sex Offender and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in accordance with the provisions of the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.

State Law requires persons with certain felony convictions to register with local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police who must maintain a public database of offenders. The information in the database includes the names, residence addresses, places of employment, and schools attended by these offenders, and photographs of the offenders. The charges allege that both Williams and Crowder failed to meet their obligations of registry under state law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either wanted subject is asked to call the police. Tips can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using their smartphone app called P3 Tips.