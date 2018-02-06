East Moline Police investigate shooting, one person seriously injured-UPDATED

UPDATE: The East Moline Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of 15th Avenue.

Witnesses reported two male subjects involved in a shooting in the road. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Uniformed officers are on scene securing the area and attempting to locate evidence.

Officers from Silvis, Moline and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department are assisting.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL: Police responded to a shots fired incident at 15th Avenue and 3rd Street around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

We have a crew on scene and there is a heavy police presence. Stay tune to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.

