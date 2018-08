Several vehicle burglaries have occurred in East Moline by the same suspect. He is checking doors and entering unlocked cars, taking coins or anything of value.

On July 13th he was caught on surveillance video entering this car in the 700 block of 21st Street, East Moline.

Can you identify him?

Like most burglars, this guy is looking for the easy score. Be sure to lock your doors and don’t leave the keys and valuables in your car.