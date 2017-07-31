East Moline School District dips borrows from savings in case a funding bill doesn't pass

East Moline District 37 voted Monday Night to take out a 1.5 million dollar loan from the board's savings to fund the district in case a funding bill isn't passed in Springfield.

"We understand the state has a lot of uncertainty right now," Superintendent Kristin Humphries told the board during that meeting. "We're going to take care of what we can take care of."

The $1.5 million will fund the district until Mid-September if a funding bill isn't passed.

The district is supposed to receive a $400,000-$500,000 payment from general state aid on August 10th and August 20th. Then, that same amount on the 10th and 20th of each month for the school year.

But, without an education funding bill passed, that number is zero.

"The funding uncertainty is something that wears on superintendents across the state, because ultimately we know that it's going to be tougher to educate our students without knowing what's coming from the state," Humphries added.

The money loaned tonight comes from the districts working cash, which is basically the board's savings.

"We're hopeful that the money can be paid back to the board sometime this fiscal year," he added.

After not receiving the correct amount of money for the last eight years, Humphries is calling on lawmakers to pass SB1.

"We're stuck and we need our elected officials to come together and solve this issue," he said. "These are children they're putting at risk and it's time to get it done. Unfortunately it's going to be too late for some districts very soon."